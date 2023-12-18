Ten individuals were recently indicted on criminal charges in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas. Among those indicted on charges was Ashley Michelle Sibert, 30, of Amelia. Sibert was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs with specifications for a firearm and forfeiture of money in a drug case (methamphetamine, second degree felony), one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, second degree felony), one count of possession of cocaine (fifth degree felony), one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (fifth degree felony), three counts of possession of drugs (fifth degree felonies), and one count of having weapons while under disability (third degree felony).

Also indicted on charges by a Brown County grand jury Nov. 16 was Sean Ryan France, 33, of Hillsboro. France was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order of signal of a police officer with a firearm specification (third degree felony), one count of having weapons while under disability (third degree felony), one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (fourth degree felony), one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs with specifications for a firearm and forfeiture of a gun and money in a drug case (methamphetamine, second degree felony), one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, second degree felony), one count of possession of cocaine (fifth degree felony), one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (fifth degree felony), and three counts of possession of drugs (fifth degree felonies).

Other individuals indicted on charges by a Brown County grand jury Nov. 16 were:

Shadow Avili, 18, of Williamsburg, was indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present (fourth degree felony).

Lisa Marie Neaves, 55, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of possession of drugs (Lorazepam, fifth degree felony) and one count of tampering with evidence (third degree felony).

Shaunaleetee Frisby, 40, of Williamsburg, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Michael J. Myers, 31, of Cincinnati, was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability (third degree felony), one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle with a specification for forfeiture of a weapon (fourth degree felony), one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (fifth degree felony), and one count of aggravated possession of drugs with a specification for forfeiture of a gun in a drug case (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Casey M. Jones, 22, of Aberdeen, was indicted on one count of grand theft (fourth degree felony).

Ricky R. Feix, 66, of Williamsburg, was indicted on one count of domestic violence (fourth degree felony).

Deanna Hollon, 43, of Winchester, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Psilocyn, fifth degree felony).

William Craig, 43, of Ripley, was indicted on one count of possession of drugs (Buprenorphine, fifth degree felony).