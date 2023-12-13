Dona Lou Rice, 86, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 10, 2023 at her son and daughter-in-law’s home in Aberdeen, Ohio. She was retired from the former U.S. Shoe Factory in Ripley and was a member of the Ripley Church of the Nazarene. Mr. Rice was born November 21, 1937 in Ripley, Ohio the daughter of the late Frank and Lucy (Gilliam) Dunham. She was also preceded in death by her husband – William C. Rice; grandson – William Allen Rice II; niece – Darlene Horn; great-nephew – Joshua Thornberry; one sister – Frances Pollitt and a infant brother.

Mrs. Rice is survived by one son – William Allen Rice (Susan) of Aberdeen, Ohio; two step-daughters – Kathy Jean Rice of Ripley, Ohio and Dona Kay Boling (Ronnie) of Georgetown, Ohio; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a second mom to nieces and nephews – Bonnie Leonard (Jim) of Ripley, Ohio; Sherrie Mefford of Maysville, Kentucky; Jackie and James Pollitt of Ripley, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, December 18, 2023 at the Ripley Church of the Nazarene in Ripley, Ohio. Pastor Clark Castle will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Monday, at the church. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Ripley Church of the Nazarene 235 N.2nd Street Ripley, Ohio 45167

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com