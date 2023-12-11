Ruth Helen Hall, age 83, of Mason, Ohio and formerly of Sardinia, Ohio passed away Friday, December 8, 2023 at her son’s residence. She retired from the restaurant industry after 32 years and enjoyed cooking for her family for the holidays, gardening and flowers. Ruth was born October 19, 1940 in Sardinia, Ohio the daughter of the late Virgil and Rosa (Huck) Henize. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years – Cicero Hall, three sisters – Mary Evans, Geneva “Jenny” Reid and Gladys Weber.

Mrs. Hall is survived by two children – James “Sam” Hall and wife Linda and Denise Fountain and companion Gordon Clark; one granddaughter – Christina Borders and Lewis Edwards; two sisters – Dorothy Brooks and Millie Lindsey and husband Adrian; one brother – Roy Henize; five great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, friends and family.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, December 14, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Bobby Hunt will be officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Thursday. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com