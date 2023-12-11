Masako Oshiro Ellison, age 86, of Georgetown, Ohio died December 7, 2023 at the Villa Georgetown Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Georgetown, Ohio. Mrs. Ellison worked many years at US Shoe in Ripley, Ohio and Frisch’s in Bethel, Ohio. She was a practicing member of Soka Gakkai International of the Buddhist faith. Masako was born August 14, 1937 in Naha, Okinawa. She was preceded in death by her husband – Gerald Ellison in 2019, whom she married June 7, 1966, two brothers and one sister.

Mrs. Ellison is survived by one son – Mike Ellison and wife Brandi of Independence, Kentucky and one grandchild – Kai Ellison.

Private graveside services will be held Monday, December 11, 2023 at the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

