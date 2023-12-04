$22 million projects to provide gigabit broadband access to 6,160 homes and small businesses with starting speeds of 300 Mbps

During a recent presentation in Georgetown, Spectrum joined Ohio State Representative Adam Bird and Brown County Commissioners in announcing a project that, along with a previously announced project, will provide gigabit speed broadband access to a projected 6,160 homes and small businesses in the county.

Funding for the projects comes from Charter Communications (Spectrum), the Federal Communication Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF), Brown County and the Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant Program.

Ohio State Representative Adam Bird said today’s announcement will have a significant impact on the county’s future economic growth and quality of life.

“High-speed internet has become an integral part of life – for our businesses, homes, and communities. Spectrum’s commitment to bring its high-speed internet access to my constituents through federal and state programs is a boon for our area,” he said.

Spectrum serves nearly 2.8 million customers and employees almost 8,000 residents in Ohio.

“Spectrum is bringing gigabit broadband to unserved communities across America through RDOF and other state and local programs such as our agreement with Brown County,” said Jeff Gehrig, Regional Vice President. “Our investment is making it possible to deliver the high-value broadband, mobile, TV and voice services which is already available in parts of Brown County. We are providing residents and small businesses superior connectivity at highly competitive prices, backed by a team of skilled local technicians and U.S.-based customer service.”

Brown County Board of Commission President Barry Woodruff said broadband connectivity is important economic prosperity and residents’ quality of life.

“Today, we’re celebrating the next step in our journey to 100% access for all of Brown County with the Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant Program and the federal RDOF build-outs. Our residents and businesses need access to reliable and fast broadband speeds, and Spectrum will deliver that for Brown County. We look forward to the future of connectivity,” he said.

Broadband Speeds up to 1 Gbps, Plus Money-Saving Mobile Options and 85,000 On Demand Choices

Spectrum Internet delivers speeds up to 1 Gbps and Advanced WiFi for both residential customers and small business clients, featuring starting speeds of 300 Mbps, with no modem fees, data caps or contracts. Spectrum Business Internet offers its clients plans with starting download speeds of 300 Mbps, with 600 Mbps and 1 Gbps options.

Spectrum Internet exceeds advertised download and upload speeds for all tiers measured — even during peak weeknight usage between 7 and 11 p.m. — according to the FCC’s most recent “Measuring Broadband America Fixed Broadband Report” issued in January 2023.

Spectrum also was a day one participant in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which makes quality, high-speed internet service available at a low — or even at no — cost to eligible families in financial need. All Spectrum Internet plans are eligible for ACP credits, and because customers are not locked into a contract, families can always choose the right broadband plan to meet their changing needs.

Along with multiple broadband options, Spectrum services now available also include Spectrum Mobile and Spectrum TV. Spectrum Mobile is the nation’s fastest-growing mobile provider* and combines with Spectrum Internet and Advanced Home WiFi to provide seamless connectivity inside and outside the home. Spectrum Mobile provides customers access to nationwide 5G at great value, with Unlimited lines starting at $29.99 a month, as well as By the Gig options.

Spectrum TV offers more than 270 HD channels and access to 85,000 On Demand movies and shows. Using the Spectrum TV App — the highest-rated pay TV streaming app in the U.S.** — viewers can stream content across a growing number of platforms, including iOS and Android mobile devices, Xbox One, Kindle Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, XUMO TVs and PCs.

Local residents and business owners should visit spectrumruralexpansion.com to learn more about when their home or business may be able to receive Spectrum services.

* Based on year end 2022 subscriber data among top 3 carriers.

**iOS (App Store) and Android (Google Play) average ratings as of June 1, 2023. Apps must have at least 150k reviews through combination of iOS & Android store reviews as of June 1, 2023.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise® provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.