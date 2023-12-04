John R. Malott Sr. passed away at home in Williamsburg, Ohio surrounded by his loving family in the early hours of Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at the age of 80. He was born to the late William “Bill” Malott and Mildred (nee Yonas) Fronsoe in Milford, Ohio on September 5, 1943.

John is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years Donna S. (nee Ellis) Malott; his loving children Cindy (Mark) Herren of Williamsburg, Ohio, and John (Shawnna) Malott Jr. of Williamsburg, Ohio; his adored grandchildren Ashton, Abby, Owen, Tori, and Alli. Along with his caring siblings Charles (Jean) Malott of Bethel, Ohio, Helen (Jim) York of Williamsburg, Ohio, Joyce (Jerry) Worstell of Xenia, Ohio, Bob (Sandy) Malott of Homestead, Florida, Edith Readmond of Williamsburg, Ohio, Pat Byrd of South Lebanon, Ohio, Vick Malott of South Lebanon, Ohio, and Rick (Kelly) Malott of Wilmington, Ohio, and sisters-in-law Laura Malott, and Saytha Malott. Including numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

In addition to his parents John was preceded in death by his siblings Ruth Freeman, Frances Hooven, Ronald Malott, and Roger Malott.

John served in the United States Navy. He was also a member of the F&AM Clermont Social Lodge 29 in Williamsburg, Ohio, and the Williamsburg American Legion Post 288.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 12:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends can visit beginning at 11:00 am until the time of service. Burial will follow at Williamsburg Cemetery. Pastor Tom Gaskins officiating.