As harvest continues around the area, we have several OSU Extension events coming up so be sure to take note. Get these on your calendar and get registered now!

Planning the Future of the Farm Workshop

The OSU Extension offices in Brown & Clermont counties invite you to participate in a “Planning for the Future of Your Farm” workshop on November 29, 2023. This workshop is designed to help farm families learn strategies and tools to successfully create a succession and estate plan that helps you transfer your farm’s ownership, management, and assets to the next generation. Learn how to have crucial conversations about the future of your farm. This workshop will be held at Southern State Community College located at 351 Brooks Malott Road, Mt. Orab, OH.

Workshop topics include: Developing Goals for Estate and Succession; Planning for the Transition of Control; Planning for the Unexpected; Communication and Conflict Management during Farm Transfer; Legal Tools and Strategies; Developing Your Team; Getting Your Affairs in Order; and Selecting an Attorney.

The base $85 registration fee allows 2 members from the family to attend and includes lunch, refreshments, and 1 set of course materials. Additional family members can attend for $25 per person. Additional materials can be purchased for a fee. More information can be obtained by contacting Trevor Corboy (Brown) at 937-378-6716 or corboy.3@osu.edu or Gigi Neal (Clermont) at 513-732-7070 or neal.331@osu.edu or at go.osu.edu/farmsuccession

Beginner and Small Farm College

This college is designed to help landowners examine potential ways to increase profits on their small acreage properties. The program is open to all current, new or aspiring farmers, new rural landowners, small farmers, and farm families looking for new ideas.

During this college, participants will be challenged to develop realistic expectations for their new farm business. They will receive information on getting started, identifying the strengths and weaknesses of their property, and developing a farm business plan. Information on farm finances, insurance, liability, labor and marketing will be covered during the college. The program will be held at OSU Extension Clermont County in Owensville, Ohio on Thursday evenings – November 30, December 7, 14, 21. Cost is $100 for the first person and $75 for each additional person in the family or entity. To learn more or register contact your county Extension office. Or call OSU Extension Brown County at 937-378-6716.

Beef Quality Assurance

OSU Extension will host a Beef Quality Assurance program on November 27 at the Wilmington College Academic Farm. BQA is a program to ensure that beef and dairy cattle are maintained in a manner which will result in a safe and wholesome beef product. OSU Extension offers this workshop to address the industry demand for certification. Preregistration is required: $10 per person, includes dinner. Dinner and registration begin at 5:30p.m. Program begins at 6 p.m. Reach out to your local Extension office or Brown County at 937-378-6716 to register.

Climate Smart

Interested in learning about NRCS, Ohio State, and Central State Climate Smart research and activities? What impacts might increase temperatures and intense precipitation events have on water, manure, and pest management in Ohio? How might changing weather patterns affect crop insurance, grain markets, and farmer stress? Learn more at the Climate Smart: Farming with Weather Extremes event on November 30 at Der Dutchman in Plain City, Ohio. The program is free, but pre-registration is required at go.osu.edu/reg-climate-smart23.

MGV Seminars

Brown County Master Gardener Volunteer Seminars are back! These seminars take place now through April and will be held on the 3rd Thursday of the month beginning at 7:00pm in the Community Room of Western Brown High School. All seminars are FREE, and all are welcome to attend. On November 16, Danielle Thompson of Brown County Soil and Water will speak on Composting. Be sure to join us for these educational programs.

All of these and more educational opportunities can be found on the brown.osu.edu website or our blog page – u.osu.edu/browncounty. As always, I look forward to working with you more, feel free to reach out by stopping by the office, calling, or sending me an email at 937-378-6716 or corboy.3@osu.edu. I am happy to help in all your Agriculture, natural resources, and Community Development needs.

