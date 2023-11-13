For the second straight year, Georgetown High School’s senior soccer standout, Jaxson Marks, has been named the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division Soccer Player of the Year.

The Georgetown G-Men repeated as SBAAC National Division champs this fall, finishing with a 6-0-2 league mark.

Marks suffered a late season injury, but managed to finish second in the SBAAC in goals scored with 21 goals in 16 games, first among offensive leaders in the SBAAC National Division. He also dished out five assists.

In addition to Jaxson Marks, there were four other G-Men to earn SBAAC National Division First Team soccer honors this fall – senior Trevor Ellis, senior goalkeeper Ely Hatten, senior Jayson Marks, and junior Austin Miles.

Earning spots on this year’s SBAAC National Division Second Team were Georgetown senior Tyson Ellis and sophomore Cole Hudson, .