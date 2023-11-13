Thousands of Greater Cincinnati area residents participating in five local Walk to End Alzheimer’s events raised more than $1 million to provide care, support and services of that are available free to the community by the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter.

“We had a tremendous showing of generous residents, families, businesses and individuals who are passionate about ending Alzheimer’s disease at our local Walks,” said Chia Menchen, Senior Walk Director of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati and Miami Valley Chapters. “As we enter a new era of treatment, the funds raised will provide needed care, programs and services locally, as well as advance research toward methods of prevention, early diagnosis, treatment, and, eventually, a cure.”

As of October 27, $1,124,581 of this year’s fundraising goal of $1,445,000 has been raised by the 4,189 participants who walked 7,668 miles during local events that concluded with the Walk in Hillsboro on Oct. 14.

The community is encouraged to “keep walking” by donating to one of the local Walks, teams or individuals at http://act.alz.org/greatercincinnatiwalk. Contributions can be made through December 31, 2023.

“Our annual Walks ensure that more than 220,000 Ohioans living with Alzheimer’s, and their 493,000 caregivers currently fighting this devastating disease receive the support they desperately need,” Menchen said.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association “2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures, more than 6.5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. Approximately 1 in 9 people 65 and older is living with Alzheimer’s, and 1 in 3 seniors die of dementia.

Nationwide more than 600 Walks take place across the U.S. each fall, making it the world’s largest fundraising event. Donations support the Association’s free educational programs and support groups, family/caregiver care services and advances research in methods of prevention, early diagnosis and treatments.

To learn more about Alzheimer’s or other related dementia, or to access free tools and resources, visit alz.org or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter at 513.721.4284 to schedule a care consultation and be connected to local resources.