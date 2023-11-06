The Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference has released its list of 2023 high school football all-stars, and earning spots on this year’s American Division First Team were four Western Brown Broncos.

Western Brown seniors Isaiah Smith (WR) and Matthew Osborne (TE, LB) were both named to the SBAAC American Division First Team.

Smith led the SBAAC in receiving yards this fall with a total of 2,088. He averaged 17 yards per catch and took 14 catches for touchdowns. He also took some carries on offense this season, rushing for six touchdowns and averaging 5.8 yards per carry in 25 attempts.

Osborne was a senior leader and motivator on the field for the Broncos this season. On offense, he averaged 10.9 yards per catch off 34 receptions with four receiving touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown. On defense he totaled 20 tackles this fall (18 solo).

Also earning a spot on the SBAAC First Team was Western Brown’s junior quarterback Brady Sutton.

Sutton led the SBAAC in passing with 3,857 yards. He totaled 28 passing touchdowns and rushed for 10 touchdowns in his first season as the Broncos’ starting varsity quarterback. He completed 292-of-459 passing attempts this fall season.

The fourth Bronco to earn a spot on the American Division First Team was sophomore linebacker Tye Spaulding.

Spaulding was second in the SBAAC in tackles this fall with 135, 119 of those solo tackles, and three sacks.

He also had two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Earning spots on the SBAAC American Division Second Team were Western Brown’s Austin Huff (senior) and Lucas Powell (junior).

Named SBAAC American Division honorable mentions were Western Brown’s Brayden Harmon (sophomore) and Austin Sandefur (junior).

The Broncos finished their season at 3-8, earning a spot in the OHSAA DIII, Region 12 playoffs but falling to the No. 2 team in the region, Tippecanoe, 49-20 in round one of the playoffs, Oct. 27.

Clinton-Massie claimed the SBAAC American Division title this fall with a 5-0 league mark.

Clinton-Massie’s Logan Chesser was named the SBAAC American Division Offensive Player of the Year, and Clinton-Massie’s Dan McSurely earned Coach of the Year honors.

Wilmington’s Mikey Brown, Jr. was named the SBAAC American Division Defensive Player of the Year.