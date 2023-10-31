Deborah Charmine Farris passed away on October 22, 2023. She passed at home under the care of her loving son and Hospice of Hope.

She was born at home to Louis E. and Virginia L. Mussinan. Debbie’s occupations included the IRS, U.S. Shoe Corp. and later enjoyed a nursing career after graduating from Maysville Community College.

Debbie was a member of the Nazarene Church. She found joy in many things, mostly in her son Ronnie, gardening, sewing and feeding and watching all her many hummingbirds and the family pet dog “Indy”.

Debbie leaves behind her son Ronnie E. Farris, sisters, Marquita Church (Brian), Monica Mussinan, brother Brent Mussinan (Kelly), nieces and nephews, and many cousins and friends.

Deborah chose to be cremated and services are at the discretion of the family.