Plans have been announced for Halloween in Ripley.

Over 50 pumpkins were given to Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington schools for carving by the sixth grade classes which will be on display on Front Street.

Trick or Treat will be on Halloween night. The Ripley Village Council has set Trick or Treat hours in the village as 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. Everyone is asked to please watch out for children during this time and to work together to keep everyone safe. Trunk or Treat will also be held in the Union Township Library parking lot during that time.