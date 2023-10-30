Sutton, Smith lead SBAAC players in passing, receiving yards

Western Brown senior wide receiver Isaiah Smith led the SBAAC in receiving yards during the regular season with 1,928 total. Photo by Wade Linville

Western Brown junior quarterback Brady Sutton led the SBAAC in passing yards during the regular season with 3,544 total. Photo by Wade Linville

A few big wins during the regular season earned the Western Brown Broncos a spot in the OHSAA Division III, Region 12 playoffs.

The top 16 teams following week 10 of high school football earned a spot in the playoffs, and the Broncos (3-7 record) finished the regular season ranked 15th in Region 12, just ahead of 16th ranked Goshen (3-7).

Despite their 35-21 loss to now 8-2 Wilmington in week 10, some big wins during the regular season and some losses by other Region 12 teams in week 10 were enough to keep the Broncos among the 16 top ranked teams.

Edgwood defeated Monroe in week 10, as Monroe finished the regular season 2-8 as the 17th ranked team in Division III, Region 12, and Tecumseh suffered a loss to Jonathan Alder in week 10 to finish 2-8 and ranked 18th in Region 12.

The Broncos were on the road for their round one playoff game against No. 2 ranked Tippecanoe (8-2) on Oct. 27 at Tipp City.

The Broncos kicked off their 2023 football campaign with a 38-27 win over Hillsboro. That proved to be a big win for the Broncos with Hillsboro going on to finish 5-5 as the 11th ranked team in Division III, Region 12.

The Broncos also defeated New Richmond 55-40 during the regular season (both Division III Region 12 teams), and New Richmond finished at 5-5 to rank 12th in the region.

The Broncos also defeated Batavia during the regular season, a Division IV team of Region 16 that finished the regular season 3-7.

Tippecanoe entered the playoffs coming off a 41-14 over Xenia (5-5) in week 10. They defeated 4-6 Stebbins 46-0 in the game prior.

The Broncos finished their regular season tied with Goshen for third place in the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division with a 2-3 league record.

Western Brown junior quarterback Brady Sutton led the SBAAC in passing yards during the regular season with 3,544 total.

Western Brown senior wide receiver Isaiah Smith led the SBAAC in receiving yards during the regular season with 1,928 total.

Western Brown sophomore linebacker Tye Spaulding was second in the SBAAC in tackles during the regular season with 126.