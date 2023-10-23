There are numerous levies on the ballot this year in Brown County. If you want to find out if there is a levy on the ballot where you live, and an estimate of how much it may cost, please check out our real estate search website at https://realestate.browncountyauditor.org.

Once you are at the website, click on “Property Search” on the top of the page. If searching on a smart phone, please go to the drop-down menu and click on “Property Search.” Once you have found your property on the website you can then see an estimate of the cost of the levy, as shown in the example below. These cost estimates should be considered neither an endorsement nor an opposition to any particular proposed tax levy.