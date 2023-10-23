The highly anticipated groundbreaking event for Glover Meadows, a new home development division brought to life through a collaboration between the Brown County Chamber of Commerce and D.R. Horton Homes, concluded with resounding success on Oct. 14.

Named in honor of Lonnie and Betty Jo Glover, the event was a heartwarming tribute to their enduring legacy.

The ground-breaking event, which took place under sunny skies, witnessed an enthusiastic turnout from the community, eager to witness the inception of Glover Meadows. The collaboration between the Brown County Chamber of Commerce and D.R. Horton Homes promises to bring new housing opportunities and revitalization to the area.

Attendees, young and old, were treated to a delightful range of activities throughout the event. Emergency vehicles were on display, inviting children and adults alike to explore and interact with these vital community resources. Face painting for kids added a colorful touch to the festivities, sparking smiles and laughter all around.

Re/Max Local Experts, a valued partner in the development of Glover Meadows, were present in full force, generously distributing goodies and useful information to visitors. Their commitment to serving the community was evident in their active participation during the event.

The ground-breaking ceremony itself marked a significant step towards the realization of Glover Meadows. Community leaders, officials, and representatives from D.R. Horton Homes and the Brown County Chamber of Commerce all took part in the symbolic digging of the first shovelfuls of earth at the construction site.

Glover Meadows is poised to become a symbol of community growth, where families will make cherished memories and where new beginnings are nurtured. This ground-breaking event represents the first of many milestones on the path to creating vibrant, modern homes for the people of Brown County.