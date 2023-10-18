Lucille Saylor, age 83, of Winchester, Ohio passed away Sunday, October 15, 2023 at her residence. She was a retired teacher for Mt. Orab Elementary School and Williamsburg Elementary School and was one of the founders of the Northern New Home Church in Goshen, Ohio. Lucille was born December 11, 1939 in Corbin, Kentucky the daughter of the late Green and Florence Fields. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands – Joe Back and Roger Saylor; one grandson – Jesse Lytle and eight brothers.

Mrs. Saylor is survived by three children – Brenda Butts and husband Willie of Winchester, Ohio, Frances Yeo and husband Kenny of Okeechobee, Florida and Robert Back and wife Carla of Hillsboro, Ohio; eight grandchildren; several great grandchildren; one sister – Jeanette Dixon of Williamsburg, Ohio and three brothers – Jim Fields of Hallie, Kentucky, Wayne Fields of Morehead, Kentucky and Clifford Fields of Kentucky.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Friday, October 20, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Jim Fields and Ray Williamson will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Northern New Home Church, 1928 Stumpy Lane, Goshen, Ohio 45122.

