George Vogel spent his 40 working years attending high school football and basketball games, attending games of the Cincinnati Reds , Cincinnati Bengals, University of Cincinnati and Xavier University. He served those years as sports director of WLWT, appearing nightly, broadcasting the sports news from the tri-state area.

He occasionally mentioned his hometown, Georgetown, Ohio, especially when the Georgetown G-Men boys’ basketball team went undefeated at 28-0 and won the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division IV State Championship in 2007.

One of 2023’s three Brown County Historical Hall of Fame inductees, he was born, Sept. 27, 1957 to George and Luellen Vogel in Georgetown and graduated from Georgetown High,School in 1975. He took college preparatory courses and participated in baseball, basketball and track.

George Vogel’s longtime friend, Tony Ring, of Georgetown, described George as a “go to friend,” always outgoing and a friend to many with a great sense of humor.

As a youngster, Ring said, “George followed the Reds and knew the lineups, batting averages, standings, which players were doing well or injured and the team’s ‘win/loss’ record.”

Vogel was inducted into the Georgetown Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015.

Vogel attended Southern State Community College two years and transferred to University of Cincinnati, graduating in 1981 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. He majored in Media Electronics taking courses in sports writing, broadcasting and media.

After graduation, he joined WLWT as an intern and became producer, desk manager, sports reporter, and sports director.

As broadcaster, Vogel interviewed many sports stars around the country but says his most memorable interview was with Paul Brown, former owner and manager of the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

George Vogel is married to law office paralegal, Lisa Vogel, and has two children, Ashley and Tyler from his marriage to Candy Miller, of Georgetown.

He lives in the Cincinnati area, but describes Georgetown as a great place to grow up in and has fond memories of his hometown which he still visits. He served as a parade grand marshal in 2019, celebrating Georgetown’s Bicentennial.

This is the fifth year of the Brown County Historical Society’s Hall of Fame Induction.

George Vogel will be inducted in the category of Arts and Entertainment and related fields.

This year’s recognition ceremony is at the Georgetown United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 6:30 pm. Refreshments will be served.