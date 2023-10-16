The historic Rankin House is not only an important part of Ripley’s rich history, but also an important part of America’s history.

Built in 1828, the Rankin House in Ripley is the former home of Presbyterian abolitionist John Rankin and his family. Known as a “conductor” on the Underground Railroad, John Rankin was estimated to have assisted over 2,000 slaves escape to freedom from the slave state of Kentucky.

Since 1948, the Rankin House has been open to the public, and is now a historic house museum located at 6152 Rankin Hill Road in Ripley.

To celebrate 75 years of being open to the public, the John Rankin Historic Site will host an event at the Rankin House starting at 11 a.m. on Nov. 4.

The event will include free tours of the Rankin House, a scavenger hunt for children, guest speakers, music, and refreshments.

Visit the Rankin House Historic Site on Nov. 4 and join them in celebrating Ripley’s Underground Railroad history.

The John Rankin House was the winner of the Brown County Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Best of Brown County Historic Site Award.

Rev. Rankin became one of the most prominent Underground Railroad conductors in the Ohio River Valley and throughout the state of Ohio. He preached against slavery from his Presbyterian Church pulpit and wrote anto-slavery material that was printed and distributed. He helped to organize anti-slavery societies in other Ohio communities. He was away from his hilltop home many times leaving his wife and nine sons to defend their household against bounty hunters and slave owners.

The woman who became the basis for the character Eliza in Harriet Beecher Stowe’s famous novel, Uncle Tom’s Cabin, was sheltered by the Rankins in 1838.

As an older man, Rev. Rankin wrote his autobiography and in it stated over a 40 year period he and his family gave shelter to approximately 2000 runaway slaves. Rev. Rankin wrote “I never lost a passenger.”

At the urging of Ripley and Brown County residents, the state of Ohio, through the Ohio Historical Society, purchased the historic site in 1938 from the Hatfield family. The house was not restored and opened to the public until 1948 due to all manpower and resources going into the effort of World War II.

Since 1981 the John Rankin House Historic Site has been managed by Ripley’s local historical society, Ripley Heritage, Inc. The site remains under the ownership of the Ohio History Connection (Ohio Historical Society.)

The public is invited to join the staff and board for a day of celebration and honoring the legacy of its most famous resident.

For more information, or to schedule a tour of the Rankin House, call (937) 392-4044.

Additional information can also be found online at https://www.ohiohistory.org/visit/browse-historical-sites/john-rankin-house.