Fayetteville head volleyball coach Sharon Sheets instructs her Lady Rockets during the “Volley for the Cure match in Ripley on Oct. 4. Photo by Wade Linville

The Ripley Lady Jays hosted the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets for the annual “Volley for the Cure” match on Oct. 4. Photo by Wade Linville

Fayetteville’s Maya Murphy delivers a serve during the “Volley for the Cure” match at Ripley on Oct. 4. Photo by Wade Linville

The Ripley Lady Jays topped the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets 3-0 in the “Volley for the Cure” match at Ripley on Oct. 4. Photo by Wade Linville

Ripley’s Brooke Sims delivers a serve during the Oct. 4 “Volley for the Cure” match. Photo by Wade Linville

Fayetteville’s Ava Wells comes through with a dig during the “Volley for the Cure” match in Ripley on Oct. 4. Photo by Wade Linville

The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Lady Jays have enjoyed a great deal of success on the volleyball courts this season, a much improved program with a crew of talented players.

The Lady Jays hosted the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets on Oct. 4 for their annual “Volley for the Cure” match held in October in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

It was the home standing Lady Jays taking down the visiting Lady Rockets in three straight sets for the match victory.

The Lady Jays pulled out a narrow 25-23 win in set one, and went on to claim a 25-16 win in set two to take a 2-0 lead in the match.

The Lady Jays capped off the match victory by winning set three 25-23.

Ripley sophomore Harlie Polley recorded 11 kills in the match win, while sophomore teammate Callie Fultz finished with nine kills.

Ripley junior Lexi Tucker finished with six kills.

Ripley senior Marlee Flowers had 11 digs in the win over Fayetteville, and sophomore Kendra Padgett contributed with 10 digs.

Ripley senior Brooke Sims and sophomore Kendra Padgett each had 13 assists.

Sims was the Southern Hills Athletic Conference assist leader heading into this week with 523 total for the season.

Senior Katey Wolfer led the Lady Rockets in kills against Ripley with 14.

Fayetteville freshman Maya Murphy ended the match with 15 assists.

Fayetteville senior Ava Wells had 16 digs in the match at Ripley.

The Lady Jays followed up with narrow losses to Fairfield and Whiteoak, and as of Oct. 9 they stood at an SHAC record of 6-5 and an overall record of 10-9, third in SHAC Division II standings.

They were scheduled to face Manchester (1-11, 1-15) on Oct. 10.

The Lady Rockets followed up their loss at Ripley with a home victory over Manchester, rising to an SHAC record of 5-8 and an overall record of 9-12.

The Lady Rockets were scheduled to host Clermont Northeastern for a non-league match on Oct. 10.