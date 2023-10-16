Judy Wallace of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at the age of 79. She was born to the late William H. “Tex” and Edna F (nee Rhoades) Williams on October 23, 1943, in Sardinia, Ohio.

Judy is survived by her loving daughters Debbie Sullivan of Sardinia, Ohio, Darla (Brady) Cunningham of Sardinia, Ohio, Deanna (Adam) Luman of Sardinia, Ohio; her adored grandchildren April, Julie, Amber, Ian, Jessica, Dylan, Elizabeth, Kayden, and Olivia; her cherished great-grandchildren Kaytlynn, Alexis, Landon, Alyssa, Ashton, Lily, Aden, Ellie, Nate, Connor, and Kemper; and her treasured great-great granddaughter Raylynn. She is also survived by her brother Gary Williams of Sardinia, Ohio and son-in-law Victor Hill of Cherry Fork, Ohio, along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

In addition to her parents Judy was preceded in death by her beloved husband Joe Wallace, her daughter Donna Hill, grandson Eli Hill, great-grandson Joey Hill, and siblings Betty Fultz, Bill Williams, Joy Roquet.

Judy was a member at the Sardinia Church of Christ.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 11:00 am at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends will be welcome to visit the evening before Wednesday, October 18, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Sardinia Cemetery. Rob Nicely officiating.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Sardinia Church of Christ at 7130 Bachman Road, Sardinia, Ohio 45171 or at https://www.sardiniacc.com/give