In a must win game for Cincinnati against the Cardinals on the road Sunday, Ja’Marr Chase put the city on his back and had a historical performance to get this team back on track. Everything was clicking between number 9 and number 1 and you could tell that it was going to be a special game from the dynamic duo early into the game. Burrow was finally mobile enough to escape the pocket and it immediately led to an opening of the playbook. The Steelers reeled in a win as well on Sunday, which was needed to give Baltimore another loss. Cincinnati is now just 1 game back in a wide open division. With Seattle approaching this Sunday, it would be huge for Cincinnati to get to .500 before their bye week. I can hear the “gulps” from the rest of the AFC North rivals after watching the return of healthy Joe Burrow on Sunday…He’s back!

Positives

Joe Burrow was mobile. I believe the sack for a loss of roughly 15 yards was the happiest I have ever been on a negative yardage play, as I was simply happy to see him move around. While he may not be 100 percent yet, it was clear to see that his calf was feeling much better than it did the first four games. 3 touchdowns, 317 yards, and a much needed victory. He’s back!

Ja’Marr Chase had a franchise record of 15 receptions, 192 yards, and 3 touchdowns on 19 targets. I believe he was right when he stated he was always open previously in the week. He makes the game look so simple and I might go as far as saying he is already the most talented wide receiver to ever put on the stripes.

Trenton Irwin had himself a day! 8 catches, 60 yards, and a great job filling in as the punt returner. His performance should earn him more snaps going forward even when Higgins returns to the team.

Germaine Pratt continues to be a top player in the division. He led the team in tackles with 10 and reeled in an impressive interception to put the nail in the coffin.

Trey Hendrickson continues to be Mr. Consistent. He racked up 2.5 sacks on Sunday and you know exactly what you are going to get from him each down. Only T.J. Watt has more sacks (8) in the NFL…Dog!

Time of Possession was 38:10 to 21:50 in favor of Cincinnati. That is the largest difference of T.O.P. that I have seen in quite some time.

Cincinnati finally won the toss and deferred. Electing to receive to start the game drives me insane.

Cam Taylor-Britt had a pick-six after turning the ball over on downs that completely changed the momentum of the game.

Negatives