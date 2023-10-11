Anna Lee Nichols, age 75, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 8, 2023 at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a retired secretary for Sibcy Cline Real Estate Agency. Anna was born September 13, 1948 in Harlan County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Henry and Marie (Smith) Saylor. She was also preceded in death by one sister – Judy Myers.

Mrs. Nichols is survived by her husband of 33 years – Dennis Nichols whom she married July 14, 1990; three daughters – Stephanie Kennedy of Amelia, Ohio, Michelle Bricker and husband Mike of Cincinnati, Ohio and Michelle Nichols of Cincinnati, Ohio; one son – Brian Nichols of Cincinnati, Ohio; seven grandchildren – Hannah, Emily, Olivia, Henry, Kianna, Christopher and Nika; two great grandchildren – Mia and Sophia; one brother – Michael Saylor and wife Stella of Mason, Ohio; one sister – Cindy Mintor and husband Dennis of West Chester, Ohio; two nieces – Kelli Myers and Kacie Saylor and three nephews – Tom Myers Travis Saylor and Cody Saylor.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Friday, October 13, 2023 at Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

