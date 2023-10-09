Grand jury hands up 12 indictments

A Brown County grand jury handed up 12 indictments on Sept. 21.

Among those indicted on charges were Austin James Hilderbrand, 25, of Georgetown, and Tristan Ott, 19, of Felicity, both charged with attempted murder (first degree felonies) and felonious assault (second degree felonies)for allegedly causing physical harm to Jade Moore and attempting to purposely cause the death of Moore on or about Aug. 24.

Both Hilderbrand and Ott have also been charged with one count each of intimidation of an attorney, victim, or witness in a criminal case (third degree felonies).

Hilderbrand was also charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine, second degree felonies), four counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, second degree felony), three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine, first degree felonies), one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, first degree felony), and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (first degree felony).

Hilderbrand and Ott are both currently being held at Brown County Jail.

Other Sept. 21 indictments included:

William P. Starrett, 31, of Ripley, was indicted on one count of strangulation (second degree felony), one count of strangulation (third degree felony), one count of abduction (third degree felony) and one count of domestic violence (first degree misdemeanor). According to court documents, it was on or about Sept. 10-11 when Starrett allegedly caused physical harm to Jessica Cash by means of strangulation or suffocation, a family or household member.

Rebecca L. Vanhoose, 45, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specific governmental facility (third degree felony), two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (third degree felonies), one count of trafficking in drugs (fifth degree felony), and one count of corrupting another with drugs (second degree felony).

Seth A. Baldwin, 19, of Fayetteville, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, third degree felony), one count of trafficking in marihuana (third degree felony), and one count of possession of marihuana (third degree felony).

Henry Fields, 52, of Georgetown, was indicted on three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine, first degree felonies), and one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, second degree felony).

Daniel Luken, 82, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felonies) with specifications for forfeiture of a gun and money in a drug case, and two counts of permitting drug abuse (fifth degree felonies).

Samantha Centers, 38, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Cassi Thomas, 36, of Amelia, was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine, first degree felonies), and one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, first degree felony).

Michael R. Sakkinen, 30, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle (fourth degree felony) and one count of receiving stolen property (fourth degree felony).

Joshua Childers, 31, of Cincinnati, was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine, first degree felonies), two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, second degree felonies), one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (third degree felony), one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (fourth degree felony), one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (second degree felony), one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (third degree felony), one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (first degree felony), one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (first degree felony), one count of tampering with evidence (third degree felony), and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (first degree felony).

Niko Martelle Adams, 33, of Cincinnati, was indicted on two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (first degree felonies) and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (first degree felony).