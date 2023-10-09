Janice Kay Clark, 68, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 7, 2023 at UC Medical center in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born October 8, 1954 the daughter of the late Willard Lee and Wilma Marie (Dumford) Miller. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Kevin Bradley Clark; seven siblings – Willard Miller, Jr., Jenny Watkins, Fred Miller, Donald Miller, Melvin Miller, Loretta (Miller) Davis and Patricia (Miller) Ayers.

Mrs. Clark is survived by three children – Nichole McKown (Okey) of Millersport, Ohio, Christopher Clark (Mandy) of Lebanon, Ohio and Douglas Clark (Amanda) of Pippa Passes, Kentucky; seven grandchildren – Devin McKown, Samra Sexton (Michael), Austin Clark, Addison Clark, Eden Clark, Liam Clark and Logan Clark; two great-grandchildren – Nico McKown and Vae Sexton; six siblings – John Miller (LuAnn), Barbara Miller, Martha Miller, Leslie Miller (Colleen), Louann Miller (Anthony) and James Miller (Donna); several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, October 12, 2023 at Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Thursday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com