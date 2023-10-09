On Sept. 14, Kevin Kratzer, superintendent of Southern Hills Career and Technical Center, introduced the four newest inductees into the Vernon Creighton Memorial Wall of Fame at its annual advisory dinner. Nominations are accepted year-round. To learn more, visit www.shctc.us.

Dan Millikan, a 1993 Automotive completer, received an Associate of Science in Automotive Technology and Business from the University of Northwest Ohio. He is known for his volunteer work, including contributions to charity events, and his career growth in Eco Engineering as a Project Manager, overseeing significant projects across the country and even Guam.

Nick Wishart, who completed Culinary Arts in 2015, earned college credits and advanced placement status at Johnson & Wales Culinary College. He now owns Invictus Provisions, a private chef and catering service, and has been involved in high-profile events and catering.

Daniel Broadwell, a 2015 Information Technology completer, gained certifications and worked in various positions, ultimately becoming the Technology Coordinator at Georgetown Ex. Village School District and starting his own business, Computer Solutions 4-U LLC. He provides IT solutions for schools, small businesses, and the community, including expanding internet access during the pandemic.

Coty Hicks, a 2011 Graphic Communication completer, is dedicated to inspiring and educating future guitar players. He’s involved in various music projects, including The Summit and The Coty Hicks Band, touring and recording. Coty also served in the U.S. Army and obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Health Administration.

These four inductees exemplify the potential of SHCTC graduates, showcasing their diverse achievements and contributions to their communities.