The Georgetown, Eastern, and Western Brown cross country teams all made an appearance at the 18th annual Saturday Night Lights Cross Country meet hosted by Centerville on Sept. 30.

Brown County top high school finishers included:

Georgetown’s top finishers for girls and boys were Lizzy Cahall, finishing in 3rd at a time of 21:20, Lydia Klump, finishing in 5th at a time of 21:36, and Jacob Faught, finishing in 43rd with a time of 18:08.

Eastern’s top finishers for girls and boys were Brandy Shular, finishing in 18th at a time of 21:09, and Jaidon Florence, finishing in 137th with a time of 19:47.

Western Brown’s top finishers for girls and boys were Natalie Rice, finishing in 7th at a time of 22:04, Kendall Hanlon, finishing in 20th at a time of 22:47, Jude Woodruff, finishing in 25th with a time of 16:58, Brayden Dill, finishing in 63rd at a time of 17:41, and Ethan Burneson, finishing in 65th at a time of 17:42.

Saturday Night Lights hosted a total of 133 schools Saturday. This was the largest meet in Ohio for the 2023 cross country season.