Stanley Schumacher, age 90, of Franklin, Ohio and Mesa, Arizona, passed away on Friday September 8, 2023. Stan was born in Ripley, Ohio, the son of Frank and Elizabeth Schumacher. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Following his military service, he began working for Stengers Ford as a master mechanic. After his employment with Stengers Ford, he began a career with AT&T from which he retired.

Upon retirement, he and his wife, Jean, began touring the United States in their motor home making many new friends. After seventeen years of travel, they settled in Mesa, AZ. Stan was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather shown by always making family vacations a priority. He was known for his character which was displayed through his kindness, generous heart, man of his word and his faith in Jesus Christ. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need and to help the less fortunate.

He led an active life as was evident in his travels, camping trips, fishing, square dancing and working on antique cars. He also enjoyed auto racing, especially NASCAR! He was also a fierce competitor in shuffleboard and traveled to many states for competition. He placed third in the world shuffleboard championship and earned a place in the Hall of Fame.

He and his wife, Jean, had been married for forty-seven years and were fortunate to realize many of their retirement dreams before she passed in 2007. Later, Stan was blessed to meet Gayle Nelson. They married in 2016 and she was a wonderful wife. With the marriage came her beautiful family and many special memories with them. Gayle passed away in May, 2023.

In addition to the passing of his parents and his spouses, he was preceded in death by five brothers, two sisters and his two beloved sons, Robert and William Cantrell.

Stan is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Schumacher, Beverly Koewler (Kenny), stepdaughter, Peggy (Ralph) Nelson, stepson, Brad (Gretchen) Nelson, grandchildren Rebecca Marken, (Tony), Tyler Vanover (Kelly), Megan Eubank (Scottie), great-grandchildren Ava and Tess Marken, Caiden Eubank, and Maci Jo Vanover. Step grandchildren, Ryan and Briana, and two step grandchildren, Carter and Paisley, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 201 Clark St., Middletown, OH on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 10:00 a. m. Inurnment at Woodside Cemetery, 1401 South Woodside Dr., Middletown, OH 45044. There will be a memorial gathering following the interment at the Woodside Cemetery Gathering Community Room.