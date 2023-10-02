As temperatures begin to fall, the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Divisions of Industrial Compliance and State Fire Marshal are urging everyone to have their heating systems checked in public buildings and homes before turning them on.

Heating equipment is responsible for about one in six house fires, making it one of the leading causes of fires in U.S. homes, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Many of these fires can be prevented with regular maintenance, inspections and safety checks.

For homes and buildings that use boilers as their heating systems, regular inspections are critical. Inspectors will look for leaks, proper safety devices, signs of overheating, and the integrity of the pressure boundaries. These inspections must be done by a commissioned inspector, employed either by the State of Ohio or an insurance company. Gas burners in these heating systems must also be serviced by a qualified contractor.

“Boilers are very effective heating systems, but can pose risks if not properly maintained,” DIC Superintendent Robb Coventry said. “That is why it is crucial for business and homeowners alike to have their boilers regularly inspected by a qualified contractor.”

Low-pressure boilers in commercial buildings must be inspected annually by a licensed inspector, whether with the Division of Industrial Compliance or an insurance company. While it is not required, CO detectors are strongly recommended in boiler rooms.

Business and homeowners should check their boilers for the following indications that there could be an issue:

Water leaking from pipers or boiler itself, signs of leakage can be in the form of a white calcium build up.

Abnormal smells such as a bad egg or metallic smell, this is a sign of a possible gas leak.

Strange noises coming from boiler or pipes such as whistling, vibrating, gurgling, or banging.

Pilot light keeps going out or is yellow.

Discoloring or peeling paint on the boiler, this can be a sign of overheating.

Boiler repeatedly comes right back on after just shutting off.

If the boiler won’t start on its own and the reset button is pushed, this should only be done once before calling a contractor.

Business owners can schedule an inspection by calling the Division at 614-644-3532. Homeowners may call any contractor qualified to service a boiler or burner system to have their system inspected.

Fall is the perfect time to ensure your home furnace is in top condition as well, according to officials at the Division of State Fire Marshal.

“A little prevention goes a long way when it comes to heating safety,” State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said. “We’re here to remind everyone that a well-maintained heating system is a safer one.”

Key tips for home furnace inspection and maintenance:

Schedule a Professional Inspection: Contact a qualified HVAC technician to inspect your furnace. They will check for any potential issues, such as worn-out components, gas leaks, or blocked ventilation.

Replace Air Filters: Clean or replace air filters regularly. Clogged filters can restrict airflow, causing your furnace to work harder and potentially overheat.

Check for Gas Leaks: Ensure there are no gas leaks around your furnace. If you smell gas or suspect a leak, evacuate your premises immediately and call the gas company.

Clear the Area: Keep the area around your furnace clean and free of flammable materials, such as cardboard boxes or paper.

Test Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms: Ensure that smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are in working order. Replace batteries if needed.

Install a Carbon Monoxide Alarm: If you don’t already have one, consider installing a carbon monoxide detector near your furnace. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that can be deadly if undetected.

By following these simple steps, homeowners and businesses can enjoy a warm and safe winter season. The Ohio Department of Commerce is committed to raising awareness about fire safety and encourages everyone to share these tips with friends and family.

See additional fire prevention resources at the State Fire Marshal’s website: com.ohio.gov/fire.