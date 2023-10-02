Smith leads Broncos in receiving, rushing yards

Western Brown’s junior quarterback, Brady Sutton, leads the SBAAC in passing yards with 1,900 in six games. Photo by Wade Linville

Western Brown senior Isaiah Smith leads the SBAAC in receiving yards with 994 in six games. Photo by Wade Linville

Batavia’s Max Mehlman grabs a touchdown reception in the Sept. 22 league game at Western Brown. Photo by Wade Linville

Batavia’s Marcus Hughbanks takes a reception for a big gain in the Bulldog’s Sept. 22 league game at Western Brown. Photo by Wade Linville

Batavia quarterback Jess Roller looks for an open receiver in the Sept. 22 league game at Western Brown. Photo by Wade Linville

The Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division opener on Sept. 22 at Western Brown High School between the home standing Broncos and the visiting Batavia Bulldogs went down to the wire, but it was the Broncos pulling off an exciting 51-47 victory to start off league play at 1-0.

The Broncos trailed the Bulldogs 47-44 with under a minute remaining, the Broncos working from the Batavia 33 yard line on second down and 10 yards to go.

Western Brown’s junior quarterback took the snap with around 45 seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter and then fumbled the ball. He was able to scoop it up quick, and looking down the field he spotted sophomore wide receiver Brayden Harmon open. Sutton fired away. Harmon hauled in the pass and sprinted to the end zone. The Broncos followed up with a successful kick for the extra point by junior Camden Cunnigham to take a 51-47 lead with 35 seconds remaining.

The Bronco defense held sturdy in the final seconds, coming away with a narrow four-point victory in their first league contest of the season.

Sutton passed for 314 yards, completing 24-of-34 pass attempts with three passing touchdowns against the Bulldogs.

Senior Isaiah Smith led Bronco rushers with 88 rushing yards off eight carries, rushing for one touchdown in the Bronco win.

Smith also led Bronco receivers with 138 receiving yards off nine catches.

Sutton rushed eight times for 56 yards and two touchdown carries.

Western Brown senior Matthew Osborne took two carries for 11 yards with one rushing touchdown.

Harmon took five receptions for 85 yards with one touchdown, a longest of 39 yards.

Bronco junior Lucas Powell pulled down five receptions for 43 yards and two touchdowns.

Western Brown head coach Nick Osborne was pleased with the win, but not with the performance from his Broncos.

“I thought we should’ve played better,” Osborne said in a post game interview following the win over Batavia. “We had a really, really good week of practice, but just didn’t compete very well tonight.”

Good blocking by an improving offensive line combined with Smith taking some carries in addition to his wide receiver duties helped the Broncos to get their running game going in the win over Batavia.

“He is super athletic. The kid is going to go somewhere (in college) and someone is going to get a special player,” Osborne said of Smith. “The kid’s got a heart like no one I’ve ever seen before.”

As for the Bulldogs, Batavia’s senior quarterback Jess Roller completed 26-of-32 pass attempts for a total of 318 passing yards, throwing for four touchdowns.

Batavia sophomore Carson Harris led Bulldog receivers with 12 catches for 133 yards, hauling in two touchdown passes.

Batavia sophomore Marcus Hughbanks had seven receptions for 98 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Batavia’s junior wide receiver Max Mehlman had four catches for 58 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Senior Evan Hamilton led Bulldog rushers with 74 rushing yards and one touchdown off seven carries.

The Bulldogs led 15-14 in the first half before the Broncos capped off an offensive drive with a five yard touchdown pass from Sutton to Powell to take a 22-15 lead.

The Bulldogs reached pay dirt once again before the first half reached an end, as Roller connected with Harris for a touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in the first half. Following the successful kick for the extra point by Griffin Childress, the Bulldogs had tied the game at 22 heading into halftime break.

The Broncos outscored the Bulldogs 8-7 in the third quarter to hold a 30-29 lead heading into the final frame, and outscored the Bulldogs 21-18 in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

After week six on the gridiron, Sutton led the SBAAC in passing yards with 1,900, and Smith led the SBAAC in receiving yards with 994.

Roller ranked fourth in the SBAAC in passing yards with 1,698, and Mehlman was fourth in receiving yards with 640.

The Broncos, 2-4 overall, were on the road at New Richmond in week seven for a Sept. 29 league game against the 5-1 Lions who defeated Goshen 49-13 in their SBAAC American Division opener on Sept. 22.

The Batavia Bulldogs, 2-4 overall, hosted 4-2 Wilmington for a league contest on Sept. 22. Wilmington fell to Clinton-Massie 17-14 in their SBAAC American Division opener on Sept. 22.