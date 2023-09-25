Walter Frank “Doc” Norvell, DVM, age 90 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Friday, September 22, 2023, at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born July 1, 1933, in Falfurrias, Texas, the son of the late William Pitts and Helen Louise (Frank) Norvell. Upon graduating from high school, he attended Texas A&M where he completed his bachelor and doctorate degrees in veterinary medicine in 1956. While at Texas A&M, he was a member of the Corps of Cadets, member and captain of the Pistol Team, and other prestigious organizations. After college, Frank was commissioned in the United States Army’s Veterinary Corps and was stationed at The Presidio. His excellent marksmanship earned him a position on the Sixth Army Pistol team. He was honorably discharged having attained the rank of Captain. While stationed at the Presidio, Frank met his future bride Mary Joyce Herring. After the military, Dr. Norvell took the advice of a colleague and he and Joyce headed to southern Ohio and started the Mt. Orab Veterinary Clinic in 1959. As his practice grew, he became known for his work with equine reproduction and lameness. He was very active in his community and was a member of the AAEP, OVMA, AVMA, and NRA. He was a licensed pilot and instructor and was known as the “Flying Veterinarian”. He was President of the Mt. Orab/WB School District in 1970-71 and has been a longtime Elder at the Highway 32 Church of Christ.

Dr. Norvell is survived by his wife of sixty-five years – Mary Joyce (Herring) Norvell, whom he married on August 9, 1958; three daughters – Karen Beebe and husband Troy of Parrish, Florida, Sandra Sena and husband Joe and Ann Marie Norvell all of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one sister-in-law – Huey Jean Jones of Mt. Orab, Ohio and many other beloved family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, September 30, 2023, at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Minister Marc Curfman will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. Friday, September 29, 2023 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery with Military Services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180.

If desired, Memorial Donations may be made to the Highway 32 Church of Christ, P.O. Box 642, Williamsburg, Ohio 45176.

