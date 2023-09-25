Fayetteville-Perry linemen get ready for action during a game this season. Photo by Wade Linville

The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets’ first win of the season came in front of their homecoming crowd on Sept. 15, as they topped New Miami 40-7.

The Rockets continue to improve as they gain more varsity experience on the field, a program that lacked enough players to field a varsity football team in 2022.

The Rockets suffered four straight losses to start the season. They fell to Cedarville 49-6 in the season opener. They suffered a 44-14 loss to Clark Montessori in their second game, and fell to East Clinton 62-12 in week three.

In week four they showed significant improvement on the road at Eastern (Beaver), but suffered a 39-13 loss.

The week five win over New Miami provides the Rockets with a boost of confidence before starting Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division play in week six against the home standing Williamsburg on Sept. 22.