Eastern High School’s senior goalkeeper, Carson McCord, has broken the Eastern varsity soccer record for saves in a single season. McCord recently topped 220 saves in a single season to snap the previous record of 220 held by Mickey Hundley.

McCord leads the Southern Hills Athletic Conference in saves this season. He is the only senior on this year’s Eastern High School varsity soccer squad.

The Warriors have struggled for wins this season, an overall young team that improved as the season rolled along. The Warriors stood at a 2-11-1 record after 14 games.