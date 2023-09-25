Eddie Berry, 69, of Winchester, OH, passed away Sunday, September 24, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Georgetown, OH on March 2, 1954 to Jeanette (Myers) Berry and the late Charles Berry. He was a lifetime farmer and a member of the Winchester Coffee Club. Eddie was a big fan of Eastern basketball, the Reds and auto racing.

Eddie is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Debbie Berry of Winchester; mother, Jeanette Berry of Winchester; daughter, Janda Acomb and husband Todd of Loveland; son, Nick Berry and wife Carrie of Winchester; 2 grandchildren, Boedy and Beckett; brother, Pat Berry and wife Lisa of Winchester; niece and nephew, Kayla and Kyle Berry.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Tom Claibourne will be officiating. Interment will follow in the Fincastle Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or donor’s choice.

Please sign Eddie’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.