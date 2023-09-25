Dill finishes first of 116 runners

The top five runners in this year’s Bethel-Tate Cross Country Invitational held Sept. 16 on the winners podium. First place, Brayden Dill (Western Brown); second place, Jude Woodruff (Western Brown); third place, David Flandermeyer (Batavia); fourth place, Kyler Fite (Lynchburg-Clay); fifth place, Jacob Faught (Georgetown). Photo provided

Led by sophomore Brayden Dill’s first place finish on a field of 116 runners, the Western Brown Broncos are this year’s Bethel-Tate Cross Country Invitational champions.

This year’s Bethel-Tate Cross Country Invite was held Sept. 16.

Dill posted a winning time of 17:24 on the 5K course, just a couple of seconds ahead of junior teammate Jude Woodruff, who finished second overall with a time of 17:26.

Also finishing in the top 10 was Western Brown senior Ethan Burneson, placing ninth with a time of 18:35.

Western Brown freshmen Josh Donaldson and Caden Losekamp rounded out the Broncos’ top five to the finish line. Donaldson placed 18th overall with a time of 19:34, and Losekamp came in 19th with a time of 19:35.

The Broncos’ top five all placed in the top 20, as they placed first among 12 teams.

The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays placed seventh of 12 teams in this year’s Bethel-Tate Invite.

Leading the way for the Blue Jays was freshman Braylon Scarbrough, who placed 30th with a time of 19:59.

Ripley sophomore Ian Young placed 36th with a finish time of 20:27, and Ripley junior Jayden Bartley placed 42nd with a time of 20:50.

Ripley senior Alex Applegate placed 51st with a finish time of 21:19, and rounding out the Blue Jays’ top five to the finish line was Izayah Goins, who placed 57th with a time of 21:31.

The Eastern Warriors finished ninth of 12 teams.

Eastern freshman Kayne Dotson finished 21st overall with a finish time of 19:38.

Eastern freshman Jaidon Florence finished 39th with a time of 20:38.

Eastern freshman Bryce Brooks placed 49th with a time of 21:10, while freshman teammate Oliver Foebar placed 67th with a time of 22:04.

Eastern freshman Carter Cluxton placed 76th with a time of 22:31.

The Georgetown G-Men were led by senior Jacob Faught, who placed fifth overall with a finish time of 17:45.

Georgetown freshman Nolan Gifford placed 55th with a finish time of 21:26.

Georgetown senior Caleb Jones placed 70th with a time of 22:17, followed by freshman teammate Mason Watson, who placed 71st with a time of 22:17.

Georgetown sophomore Owen Balzhiser placed 88th overall with a time of 23:41.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TEAM SCORES

1. Western Brown 44

2. Clermont NE 91

3. Batavia 94

4. West Clermont 114

5. New Richmond 120

6. Bethel-Tate 161

7. Ripley 186

8. Williamsburg 193

9. Eastern 215

10. St. Bernard 228

11. Georgetown 241

12. East Clinton 290