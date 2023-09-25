Dill finishes first of 116 runners
Led by sophomore Brayden Dill’s first place finish on a field of 116 runners, the Western Brown Broncos are this year’s Bethel-Tate Cross Country Invitational champions.
This year’s Bethel-Tate Cross Country Invite was held Sept. 16.
Dill posted a winning time of 17:24 on the 5K course, just a couple of seconds ahead of junior teammate Jude Woodruff, who finished second overall with a time of 17:26.
Also finishing in the top 10 was Western Brown senior Ethan Burneson, placing ninth with a time of 18:35.
Western Brown freshmen Josh Donaldson and Caden Losekamp rounded out the Broncos’ top five to the finish line. Donaldson placed 18th overall with a time of 19:34, and Losekamp came in 19th with a time of 19:35.
The Broncos’ top five all placed in the top 20, as they placed first among 12 teams.
The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays placed seventh of 12 teams in this year’s Bethel-Tate Invite.
Leading the way for the Blue Jays was freshman Braylon Scarbrough, who placed 30th with a time of 19:59.
Ripley sophomore Ian Young placed 36th with a finish time of 20:27, and Ripley junior Jayden Bartley placed 42nd with a time of 20:50.
Ripley senior Alex Applegate placed 51st with a finish time of 21:19, and rounding out the Blue Jays’ top five to the finish line was Izayah Goins, who placed 57th with a time of 21:31.
The Eastern Warriors finished ninth of 12 teams.
Eastern freshman Kayne Dotson finished 21st overall with a finish time of 19:38.
Eastern freshman Jaidon Florence finished 39th with a time of 20:38.
Eastern freshman Bryce Brooks placed 49th with a time of 21:10, while freshman teammate Oliver Foebar placed 67th with a time of 22:04.
Eastern freshman Carter Cluxton placed 76th with a time of 22:31.
The Georgetown G-Men were led by senior Jacob Faught, who placed fifth overall with a finish time of 17:45.
Georgetown freshman Nolan Gifford placed 55th with a finish time of 21:26.
Georgetown senior Caleb Jones placed 70th with a time of 22:17, followed by freshman teammate Mason Watson, who placed 71st with a time of 22:17.
Georgetown sophomore Owen Balzhiser placed 88th overall with a time of 23:41.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TEAM SCORES
1. Western Brown 44
2. Clermont NE 91
3. Batavia 94
4. West Clermont 114
5. New Richmond 120
6. Bethel-Tate 161
7. Ripley 186
8. Williamsburg 193
9. Eastern 215
10. St. Bernard 228
11. Georgetown 241
12. East Clinton 290