Tom the Torpedoes performs for the large crowd at Mt. Orab Music in the Park Aug. 26. Photo provided

A large crowd gathered for the final Mt. Orab Music in the Park concert of the summer on Aug. 26. Photo provided

The award-winning Mt. Orab Music in the Park wrapped up its 2023 summer concert series on Aug. 26 with a special double tribute night. Performing for the large crowd on double tribute night were Fleetwood Gold (Fleetwood Mac tribute band) and Tom the Torpedoes (Tom Petty tribute band).

The Mt. Orab Music in the Park 2023 summer concert series kicked off on May 13 and included five concerts with a total of 10 bands performing.

Mt. Orab Music in the Park, coordinated by Woody Whittington, is free to the public and provides live entertainment for the whole family to enjoy. Mt. Orab Music in the Park was the winner of the Brown County Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Best of Brown County Live Music Award.

If you missed Mt. Orab Music in the Park’s 2023 summer concert series, be sure to experience the award-winning, live entertainment next summer in Brown County.