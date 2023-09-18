Western Brown quarterback Brady Sutton is second in the SBAAC in passing yards with 1,178 in four games. Photo by Wade Linville

Western Brown’s Isaiah Smith is third in the SBAAC in receiving yards with 560 in four games. Photo by Wade Linville

Since their season opener win over Hillsboro, the Western Brown Broncos have suffered three straight losses to drop to an overall record of 1-3 on the season.

The Broncos played host to Jackson in week four on the gridiron Sept., suffering a 56-48 loss.

The Broncos struggled to recover from an early 14-0 deficit in the first quarter, but they would outscore Jackson 48-42 in the three quarters that followed.

Both teams put up 21 points each in the second quarter, as Jackson held a 35-21 lead at halftime break.

The Broncos outscored Jackson 13-7 in the third quarter and the teams put up 14 points each in the fourth frame.

Western Brown’s junior quarterback, Brady Sutton, completed 27-of-43 pass attempts for 391 passing yards with three touchdown passes.

Sutton also had 82 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown off 16 carries.

Western Brown senior Isaiah Smith led Bronco receivers with 240 receiving yards off 12 catches, a longest of 70 yards. He had two touchdown receptions in the Sept. 8 non-league battle.

Lucas Powell and Matthew Osborne also came through with touchdown receptions for the Broncos.

The Broncos are looking to end their losing streak while hosting Miami Trace in week five on the gridiron Sept. 15 before starting league play in the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division at home against Batavia in week six on Sept. 22.

So far this season, Sutton has thrown for a total of 1,178 yards, second in the SBAAC in passing yards.

Smith is third in the SBAAC in receiving yards with 560 on the season.