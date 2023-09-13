Yvonne “Sug” Hackworth, age 81, of the Mowrystown Community, passed away Sunday September 10, 2023.

She was born September 30, 1941 in Adams County, OH, daughter of the late Everett Beckham Bailey and Elizabeth Hill Bailey.

Sug was a Graduate of Buford High School class of 1959 and was a member of the Mowrystown Church of Christ. She was one of the founding members of the Mowrystown Life Squad. She wad worked at Robertshaw Controls in Hillsboro, G.E. in Avondale, and Weastec in Hillsboro.

Surviving are her three daughters, Vicki Russell, Jayme (John) Tidwell and Lori (Charlie) DeHart. Seven Grandchildren also survive, Aaron (Hope) Russell of Hillsboro, Eric Russell, Amy (Wes Boggs) Taylor, Elijah (Emilee) Taylor, Logan (Mollie) Hackworth, Levi (Katelyn) Becknell and Luke Beckwell. also left to mourn her passing are 11 great-grandchildren, sister, Barbara Ferrell, Brother, Ted (Ruth) Bailey, sister-in-law, Rosalee Bailey, several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Sug was preceded in death by three brothers, Ed Bailey, Billy Bailey, Dale Bailey, and a grandson, Chad Ryan Russell.

Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 18, 2023 at the Mowrystown Church of Christ, with Logan Hackworth and Chris Gobin officiating. Interment will follow in the Buford Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the church on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at 1:00 p.m.

The Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown is serving the family. .

Contributions may be made to the Mowrystown Church of Christ, P.O. Box 17 Mowrystown, OH 45155. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.