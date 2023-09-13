Marilyn J. Hoaglin, 88, of Hillsboro, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 11, 2023 at the Villa of Georgetown.

She was born November 11, 1934 in Mowrystown, Ohio, daughter of the late Lawrence and Mary (Carey) Juillerat and grew up on the family farm. On March 13, 1954 she married Jack Hoaglin, who passed away on November 18, 2013.

Marilyn was a devoted and faithful Christian all her life from the time she was baptized at a young age. Her faith was her number one priority, with her family very close second. She was a dedicated member of the Hillsboro Church of Christ. Marilyn was a very talented artist, having won several awards for her paintings.

Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Rick Jones of Peebles, son, John Hoaglin of Lynchburg, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marilyn was preceded in death by her son, Richard Dean Hoaglin, siblings: Earl M. (Velma) Juillerat, Dale (Margaret) Juillerat, Burnice Brooks, Betty (Homer) Webster, Hershel (Norma) Juillerat, and June (Gerald) Pitzer.

Funeral Services will be held at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, 138 E. Main St. Hillsboro, Friday, September 15, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow in the New Market Baptist Cemetery, New Market, Ohio.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.

Contributions in Marilyn’s memory may be made to the Highland County Senior Citizens Center c/o Art Department, 185 Muntz St, Hillsboro, OH 45133. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.