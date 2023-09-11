Nellie Margene Minion, age 87, of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio. She was a homemaker, member of the Mt. Orab First Baptist Church, the Mt. Orab Life Squad for 19 years and the Mt. Orab Women’s Club. Nellie was born March 18, 1936 in Mt. Orab, Ohio the daughter of late Clarence Joseph and Jessie Mae (Watson) Cremer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Carl F. Minion in 2014; one son – William J. “Bill” Cremer in 2021; one brother – Robert Cremer (Charlotte) and two sisters – Leona Moler (Richard) and Betty Waits (Roy).

Mrs. Minion is survived by one son – David Lee Cremer (Tracy) of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one daughter – Tammy Jo Minion (Tony Hale) of Redondo Beach, California; seven grandchildren – Heather Cremer of Cape Coral, Florida, Tracy Huiet of Mason, Ohio, Megan Shelton of Batavia, Ohio, Robert Cremer of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Thomas Cremer of Georgetown, Ohio, John Richards of Chillicothe, Ohio and Zane Cordrey of Mt. Orab, Ohio; nine great grandchildren and one daughter-in-law – Connie Ison of Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Monday, September 11, 2023 at the First Baptist Church, 704 S. High Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio. Ed Jones will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Monday at the church. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, 704 S. High Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154 or to the Mt. Orab Life Squad, P. O. Box 454, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com