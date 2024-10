Merena Mae Cochran, 88, of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023 at River Valley Nursing Home in Butler, Kentucky. She was born July 6,1936 in Maysville, Kentucky the daughter of the late John Sam and Mary Elizabeth (Hoops) Vice.

There will be no services. Interment will be in Arlington Memorial Gardens in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com