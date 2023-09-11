Howard Joseph Lauders Jr., loving husband of Margaret J. Lauders (nee Ayres); devoted father of Anthony (Angela) Lauders & Joseph Lauders; caring grandfather of Caitlin Lauders, Jonathan Lauders, Parker Lauders, & Jordan Lauders; great grandfather of William Lauders; dear brother of Cheryl (Ron) Allgerier & the late Henry (the late Darlene) Lauders; son of the late Howard Sr. & Ruth (nee McClanahan) Lauders; also survived by many nieces and nephews; passed away on Sept. 3, 2023, at the age of 77. Resident of Brown Co. Howard retired from Metro after 32 years. He was also an Industrial Arts teacher at Felicity-Franklin High School. Funeral Service will be held on Fri. Sept. 8, 2023, at 1:30 PM at T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home, Mt. Washington. Friends may visit on Thurs. from 5-7 PM. Interment at Monroe Presbyterian Cemetery, Nicholsville, OH.