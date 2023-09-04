Eastern Lady Warriors finish third

Georgetown’s Nolan Gifford competes in this year’s Ripley Cross Country Invite on Aug. 26. Photo by Wade Linville

Georgetown’s Lydia Klump heads to the finish line during this year’s Ripley Cross Country Invite. Photo by Wade Linville

Eastern’s Kallie Smallwood, right, competes in this year’s Ripley Cross Country Invite. Photo by Wade Linville

Georgetown’s Jacob Faught leads the G-Men to the finish line at this year’s Ripley Cross Country Invitational held Aug. 26. Photo by Wade Linville

Ripley’s Ian Young leads the Blue Jays to the finish line at this year’s Ripley Cross Country Invitational held Aug. 26. Photo by Wade Linville

Georgetown’s Elizabeth Cahall leads the Lady G-Men to the finish line at this year’s Ripley Cross Country Invitational. Photo by Wade Linville

Mason County’s Bryant Curtis crosses the finish line to win this year’s Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Cross Country Invitational. Photo by Wade Linville

Ripley’s Braylon Scarbrough competes in this year’s Ripley Cross Country Invitational held Aug. 26. Photo by Wade Linville

Eastern’s Brandy Shular leads the Lady Warriors to the finish line at this year’s Ripley Cross Country Invitational on Aug. 26. Photo by Wade Linville

High school boys begin their journey along the 5K course at this year’s Ripley Cross Country Invite held Aug. 26. Photo by Wade Linville

Georgetown’s Ariell Riddle competes in this year’s Ripley Cross County Invitational on Aug. 26. Photo by Wade Linville

Eastern’s Annie Grimes crosses the finish line at this year’s Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Cross County Invitational held Aug. 26. Photo by Wade Linville

Ripley’s Alex Applegate competes in this year’s RULH Cross Country Invite. Photo by Wade Linville

The Georgetown Lady G-Men were led by junior distance runner Elizabeth Cahall as they claimed first place of six teams in this year’s Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Cross County Invitational held on the morning of Aug. 26.

Cahall posted a finish time of 21:44 to finish runner-up overall on a field of 46 runners.

Winning the race was New Richmond sophomore Riley Davis with a finish time of 21:28.

Eastern junior Brandy Shular placed third overall with a finish time of 21:48 on the hilly, 5K course that runs behind RULH High School along the Ohio River with the start/finish line at Blue Jay Stadium.

Georgetown sophomore Lydia Klump finish fourth overall with a time of 21:56.

Eastern senior Annie Grimes placed seventh overall with a finish time of 23:49.

Georgetown junior Ariel Riddle placed 11th overall with a finish time of 24:40.

Georgetown freshman Gemma Burrows placed ninth overall with a time of 25:54.

Eastern sophomore Kilie Belcher placed 19th with a time of 26:07, and Eastern sophomore Etta Moore placed 22nd with a time of 26:36.

Ripley senior Anna Castle placed 33rd overall with a finish time of 29:54.

Eastern junior Kallie Smallwood finished 36th with a time of 30:39.

Georgetown freshman Arianna Harbottle finished 37th with a time of 30:42, and Georgetown sophomore Morgan Preston placed 38th with a time of 31:04.

High School Girls Team Scores

1. Georgetown 60

2. West Union 75

3. Eastern 76

4. New Richmond 87

5. Manchester 89

6. North Adams 95

In the high school boys race, it was the team of Mason County High School in Kentucky taking first place with a team score of 51, edging out the New Richmond Lions who finished runner-up with a team score of 56.

Mason County runners finished in the top three spots individually. Mason County senior Bryant Curtis won the race with a time of 17:32.

Mason County junior Dashawn Overly finished runner-up with a time of 17:45, and Mason County senior Peyton Ullery finished in third place with a time of 17:51.

Georgetown senior Jacob Faught placed fourth on the field of 84 runners with a time of 17:56.

Eastern freshman Jaidon Florence led the Warriors to the finish line, finishing 22nd overall with a time of 20:56.

Georgetown freshman Nolan Gifford placed 23rd overall with a time of 21:16.

Leading the Ripley Blue Jays to the finish line was junior Ian Young with a finish time of 21:36.

Ripley senior Alex Applegate finished 28th overall with a time of 21:40.

Ripley freshman Braylon Scarbrough finished 32nd with a time of 22:09.

Ripley junior Jayden Bartley placed 34th with a time of 22:13.

Ripley junior Izayah Goins finished 39th with a time of 22:29.

Eastern freshman Carter Cluxton finished 44th with a time of 22:55.

Georgetown senior Caleb Jones placed 48th with a time of 23:08.

High School Boys Team Scores

1. Mason County 51

2. New Richmond 56

3. Manchester 65

4. Ripley 124

5. West Union 135

6. Georgetown 147

7. North Adams 167

8. Eastern 183