Western Brown’s senior linebacker, Vincent Mickles, forces a fumble in the Broncos’ week two game against Washington Courthouse. Photo by Wade Linville

Western Brown senior tight end, Matthew Osborne, refuses to be taken down after grabbing a reception in the Broncos’ week two game against Washington Courthouse. Osborne was eventually forced out of bounds, but not before gaining big yardage and helping to set the Broncos up for a touchdown that followed. Photo by Wade Linville

Western Brown senior Isaiah Smith led Bronco receivers in week two with 154 yards off 11 receptions. Photo by Wade Linville

Western Brown’s Isaiah Smith breaks a tackle on his way to the end zone during the Broncos’ week two game against Washington Courthouse. Photo by Wade Linville

The Western Brown Broncos dropped to an overall record of 1-1 with their 39-20 loss to the visiting squad of Washington Courthouse in week two on the gridiron Aug. 25.

The Broncos were able to rally from a 20-0 deficit to win 38-27 in week one at Hillsboro, but after falling behind to Washington Courthouse early on they were unable to rally back for a win in week two.

It was the WCH Blue Lions’ defense lighting up the scoreboard first with a pick 6, taking a 6-0 lead after their failed two-point conversion attempt that followed.

A 47-yard touchdown run lifted WCH to a 12-0 lead in the second quarter, putting the Broncos in an early hole.

You could see the determination by some Western Brown seniors who looked to provide a spark that would fire a Bronco rally.

Western Brown senior Matthew Osborne (TE) carried four Blue Lion defenders on his back until a fifth forced him out of bounds, gaining big yardage in the process and hyping up the Bronco offense.

Then it was Western Brown’s senior wide receiver Isaiah Smith pulling down a 17-yard touchdown reception off a pass by junior quarterback Brady Sutton to cut the WCH lead to 12-6 in the second quarter.

The Blue Lions came ready to play, and they would outscore the Broncos 13-8 in the third quarter to hold a 25-14 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.

The Blue Lions closed out the victory by outscoring the Broncos 14-6 in the final frame, coming away with a 19-point victory on the road to up their record to 1-1.

Sutton threw for two touchdowns, completing 30 of 58 pass attempts for a total of 348 passing yards.

Smith led Bronco receivers with 154 yards off 11 receptions.

Osborne finished with 84 receiving yards off five receptions.