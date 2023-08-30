Teresa Marie (nee Whyte) Gatts, of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away at Jewish Hospital on August 28, 2023, at the age of 60. She was born October 1, 1962, to the late Charles E. and Elizabeth A. (nee Riley) Whyte in Springfield, Ohio.

Teresa is survived by her beloved husband Alan Gatts of Mt. Orab, Ohio; her loving daughters Erin (Paul) Petrie of Milford, Ohio, and Ashley (Jasson) Spencer of Hamersville, Ohio; her cherished grandchildren Blake, Brody, Payton, Paisley, Connor, Madilyn, Eli, and Charity. Along with her caring siblings Tom (Nancy) Whyte of Athens, Ohio, Tony Whyte of Mt. Orab, Ohio, JoAnn (Bill) Hildebrandt of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and Becky Lunsford of Mt. Orab, Ohio; including numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

In addition to her parents Teresa was preceded in death by her brother Tim Whyte, her brothers-in-law John Young and Bruce Lunsford, and nephew Johnny Young.

Teresa served her community for over 35 years providing life changing services for those less fortunate while working at ABCAP.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 11:00 am at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Visitation will be held the evening before on August 31, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow the funeral service at Mt. Orab Cemetery, Mt. Orab, Ohio.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be directed to the Brown County Humane Society at https://bchsohio.org/ or in person at 100 Veterans Boulevard, Georgetown, OH 45121