Gerald Dean Amiott, of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 25, 2023, at the age of 89. Gerald was born on March 27, 1934, to the late Victor Henry and Mary Ruby (nee Irons) Amiott in Rising Sun, Indiana.

Gerald is survived by his loving children Debbie Lee Eary of Mt. Orab, OH, Ricky Dean (Pauline) Amiott of Williamsburg, OH, and Barry Allen Amiott of Mt. Orab, OH; his adored grandchildren Steven Shay of Mt. Orab, OH, Kendra Eary of Mt. Orab, OH, Stephanie Biegger of Mariemont, OH, Derrick Amiott of Eastgate, OH, Lindsay Kahsar of Cincinnati, OH, Quentin Toole of Florida. Along with his cherished great grandchildren Hayden, Alex, Sofi, Abby, Austin, Tyler, Nathan, and Shay.

In addition to his parents Gerald is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 ½ years Shirley Amiott, grandson Joe Bowman, and siblings Elburn, Paul, Marion, Jim, and Joe “Skeeter” Amiott.

Gerald retired from Siemens after 42 years of service. He was a member of the New Harmony Lodge #435 for over 60 years. Gerald was also a member of the Mt. Orab Lions Club, and a Kentucky Colonel. He loved to work on and restore tractors.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 12:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends will be welcomed Tuesday, August 29, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 7:45 pm; Masonic Services will begin at 7:45 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow the funeral service at Williamsburg Cemetery, Williamsburg, Ohio.