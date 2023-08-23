Myrtle L. Barney was born on May 24, 1937, in Nicholas County, Kentucky to the late Thomas and Mary Frances (nee Woodall) Pryor and passed away on August 13, 2023, at the age of 86

Myrtle is survived by her son, Timothy (Traci) Barney, daughter-in law, Amy J. Barney, grandchildren, Maggie Stroop, and Jason (Gayle) Meadows and many nieces and nephews.

Myrtle was preceded in death by her son, William Barney, Noel Barney and her brothers, Thomas Clifton Jr. (T.C.), William, Joseph and Henry Porter (Port) Pryor.

Myrtle was a resident of Williamsburg, Ohio and was a bookkeeper for various companies over her career.

Per Myrtle’s wishes, there will be no services or visitation. E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, Bethel serving the family.