Walter Lester Gibbons, 88, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his residence on August 11, 2023.

Mr. Gibbons was born August 7, 1935, in Ewing, Virginia to the late Walter and Martha Wright Gibbons. He was a retired carpenter, a member of the Eagles Lodge and served his country honorably in the US Air Force. He enjoyed boating and gardening, but mostly he enjoyed spending time with family.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Norma Orme Gibbons; his children, Michelle Gibbons of Tasmania, Australia, Judy (Winston) Hook of Orangeburg, Kentucky, Steve (Jim Reed) Sexton of Dayton, Ohio; a brother Terry (Ginger) Gibbons; and a sister, Cleo Good.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, John Litterel; his sister Eula Bailey; a daughter, Pamela Sexton; and granddaughter, Christina Sexton.

Graveside services for Walter Gibbons will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday August 16, 2023, at Shannon Cemetery, Mays Lick, Kentucky with Chaplain Jim Goettel officiating.

Friends and family who would like to follow the procession to the cemetery may meet at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will immediately follow the service.