Southern State recently joined forces with many local businesses across Adams, Brown, Clinton, Fayette, and Highland Counties to host a month-long outreach initiative called Patriot Palooza. The event brought awareness to the many programs and opportunities offered by the College as well as the start of Fall Semester, which begins on August 21.

Joined by 17 of Southern State’s very own faculty and staff, nearly 50 unique visits to businesses, agencies, county offices, schools, and special events across the five-county region were supported in July. Ranging from a casual drop-in to say, “Thank you for what you do and thank you for supporting Southern State” to sponsorship-like engagements with the broader community, Patriot Palooza was a big success at building stronger connections within the community and promoting education and workforce development, all while having fun in the process.

Southern State plans to coordinate another round of Patriot Palooza in late fall across all five counties mentioned above. Please follow the College’s Facebook page for more details as they become available.

Southern State offers associate degree programs in the areas of business, computer technology, engineering, education, human and social services, health sciences, and law enforcement, as well as one-year certificate programs in accounting, aviation: general, airframe and powerplant, medical assistant technology, phlebotomy, practical nursing, and real estate.

Students can also enjoy bachelor’s degree completion opportunities through on-site partnership agreements, adult basic literacy courses, and workforce training programs.

For additional questions, or to learn more about Southern State, please call 1-800-628-7722 or visit www.sscc.edu today.