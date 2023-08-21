Fayetteville tops Peebles in preseason football scrimmage

After taking last year off due to lack of players, the Fayetteville-Perry Rockets have returned to the gridiron in 2023.

The Rockets played host to the Peebles Indians for a preseason, three-quarter scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 11.

Excited to be back on the field, the Rockets were quick out the gate, scoring on the fourth play of their first offensive drive to take an early 6-0 lead. It was Fayetteville’s senior quarterback Cayden Jones picking up big yardage on three consecutive carries to move the Rockets to the Peebles’ six-yard line, and it was Jones capping off the drive with a six-yard touchdown carry.

After forcing the Indians to a “three and out” in Peebles’ first offensive drive of the evening, the Rocket offense cruised behind good blocking and rushes from Jones and running back Isaiah Dowers to move closer to pay dirt in their second drive of the game. Then, the Rockets went to the air. It was Jones completing a pass to senior Rocket Chase Hendrix for a 10-yard gain. What followed was a long touchdown pass from Jones to junior wide receiver Alex Bradshaw to lift the Rockets to a 12-0 in the first quarter.

Jones connected with Hendrix for a long touchdown reception in the second quarter, followed by a successful two-point conversion attempt, to lift the Rockets to a 20-6 advantage.

The gutsy Indians never backed down, going on to trim the Rockets’ lead to 20-14 in the third quarter.

Just over four minutes into the third quarter, it was Jones hauling in a touchdown reception, followed by a successful two-point conversion, to expand the Rocket lead to 28-14.

The Rockets held on for the 14-point win, a good first showing for a varsity squad that didn’t have a football team in fall of 2022.

“We have a good foundation,” Fayetteville-Perry head football coach, Jason Jester, said of this year’s Fayetteville-Perry varsity squad.

The Rockets are scheduled to officially kick off their 2023 season with a non-league game on the road against Cedarville on Aug. 18, and they will host Clark Montessori for a non-league contest on Aug. 25.

The Rockets are scheduled to officially kick off their 2023 season with a non-league game on the road against Cedarville on Aug. 18, and they will host Clark Montessori for a non-league contest on Aug. 25.