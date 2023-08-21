Raymond Loyal Ingram, age 88, of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. Ray graduated from Salt Lick High School in Salt Lick, Kentucky, received his bachelors in math and business from Morehead State University, his MBA from Xavier University and completed post graduate work in marketing education at Kent State University and Ohio State University. Mr. Ingram was a retired math, marketing education and business teacher as well as a farmer. He started his teaching career at Bethel-Tate Local Schools and taught at Western Brown Local School District and Southern Hills Career Center before finishing his teaching career at US Grant Career Center until his retirement in 1993. After retiring from public education, Ray taught Adult Basic education in Adams County, Ohio for Southern State Community College. He was a United States Army veteran during the Korean War, spending the majority of his military service in Germany operating heavy equipment, a former Auditor for the State of Kentucky, an accountant and a member of the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 and the Georgetown United Methodist Church. Ray was a very talented and capable man who was a jack of all trades. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, building furniture, remodeling his home, golfing with his friends and creating math puzzles. He was born June 28, 1935 in Salt Lick, Kentucky the son of the late John Wilson and Elizabeth (Reffett) Ingram. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters – Virgil Ingram, Amanda (Agda) Powers, Virgie (Bruce) Hall, Callie (Ray) Daum, Elberta (Ernest) Pergrem, Deloris (Jay) Wills, John (Bea) Ingram, Jr. and Geneva (Tom) Hunt.

Mr. Ingram is survived by his wife of 54 years – Blanche (Cluxton) Ingram -whom he married July 26, 1969; one daughter – Keely Colliver and husband Mark of Georgetown, Ohio; one son – Kasey Ingram and wife Meribethe of Solon, Ohio; five grandchildren – Sierra Colliver, Spencer Colliver, Anna Claire Ingram, Steven Ingram, and Julia Ingram, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, August 26, 2023 at the Georgetown United Methodist Church, 217 South Main Street, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Dan Pelzel and Zedda Myers will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the Linwood Cemetery in Russellville, Ohio following the services with military honors provided by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Veterans Home, 2003 Veterans Blvd., Georgetown, Ohio 45121, or the Georgetown United Methodist Church, 217 South Main Street, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

